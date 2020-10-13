Bring Knights Surgery to Basildon Town Centre—Basildon Council Leader says

The Leader of Basildon Council, Councillor Gavin Callaghan has raised concern that Basildon and Brentwood Clinical Commissioning Group is contemplating moving Knights Surgery to Basildon Sporting Village. He has made a call to instead join the regeneration of Basildon Town Centre.

Cllr Callaghan said he wants the best medical assets possible for residents and recognises that the current Knights Surgery building is not fit for purpose. However, in his letter to Dr A Tayo, at the Basildon and Brentwood Clinical Commissioning Group, he points to significant access problems with the Sporting Village.

“I would be fully supportive of any proposal that therefore looks to relocate Knights Surgery to the town centre, and helps drive the regeneration of the area forward. I would strongly urge you to consider this alternative option,” Cllr Callaghan said.

