Breakthrough technology helps keeps customers safe as pubs, restaurants and bars re-open

Innovative technology, by leading Essex-based telecommunications company, Brentwood Communications, is being trialled in restaurants and bars across the county to minimise the spread of Covid-19 as the hospitality sector begins to re-open on 12 April.

Table Tap is a clever solution to help customers and waiting staff communicate. With a single tap on a button, customers can inform staff that a table is ready to order, pay the bill, or simply call for the waiter’s attention without leaving their seat. The cleverly designed solution transmits a wireless signal from a button placed on a table, which connects to a watch on a waiter’s wrist. This new technology, which can be set-up in just five minutes, is designed to help social distancing, stop crowding in bars and offer excellent customer service, especially whilst service is based outdoors and in beer gardens.

James Miller, MD, Brentwood Communications, explains: “Research shows that people are more likely to return to pubs, restaurants and bars, and more frequently, if venues have sound safety measures in place. Thanks to this innovative solution, customers can remain seated, stick to social distancing rules and still experience quality customer service.”

The technology is currently being trialled at nouvelle restaurant and lounge, Dusk, in Brentwood, as well as The Horseshoes Country Pub in Upshire and the Beauvoir Arms, Billericay.

Sharif Uddin, Co-Owner, Dusk is excited about taking part in the trial: “We’re really happy to be trialling this technology. We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and always like to be ahead of the curve when it comes to new trends. Table Tap is perfect at reassuring our customer base that we’re taking every precaution during the pandemic to keep them safe, as well as offering something fun and new to the Dusk experience.”

Trials of the technology have already proven to be very successful, and the company is looking for further establishments across the region to sign-up to test the new devices at their pub, restaurant or hotel.

To discover more about Table Tap and Brentwood Communications, visit www.brentwoodradios.co.uk/tabletap.

