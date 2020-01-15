Braxted Park Appoints New Executive Chef

Essex’s premier wedding and events venue, Braxted Park, is delighted to announce the appointment of its new Executive Chef, Evan Marshall and the launch of its exciting new catering brand, Braxted Park Kitchen.

Evan joins the Braxted Park team from luxury boutique hotel and restaurant Maison Talbooth where he spent 14 years working as Head Chef and General Manager. Born and trained in New Zealand, Evan has worked in restaurants around the world, and these global experiences have influenced and shaped his cooking style and techniques. He is passionate about using locally sourced, seasonal produce to create exciting and diverse dishes and dining experiences, a vision that mirrors that of Braxted Park’s new catering brand, Braxted Park Kitchen.

Launching in January 2020, Braxted Park Kitchen will allow the Essex country estate to bring its wedding and event catering in-house, ensuring Braxted Park’s exceptionally high standards are always achieved, and will specialise in bringing wedding, banqueting and event catering to life. The new brand has a strong focus on locally sourced produce, including game organically reared on the Braxted Park Estate, and Executive Chef Evan will be working with the estate’s gamekeepers to create a menu that’s seasonal, fresh and exciting.

Guests at Braxted Park will be able to choose from a number of catering options, including fine dining style dishes, sharing boards, grazing tables, and formal American BBQ served at the table. Guests can even carve their own joint of meat, choosing between locally reared beef and pork, chicken or lamb. Evan has also devised a delicious plant-based menu, giving vegetarian and vegan guests a number of varied and exciting options to choose from.

When it comes to evening food choices, the diverse Braxted Park Kitchen menu will offer a number of exciting new choices, from an “Eighties Buffet” with a twist through to Wood Fired Pizza and an authentic Asado Grill, inspired South American flavours and ingredients.

Alongside the launch of this new brand, the estate will be investing in and completely transforming its catering kitchen, which will enable Braxted Park to widen its catering offering for both its weddings and events.

Currently Braxted Park holds 100 weddings and 40 events throughout the year which, alongside private events, includes its popular Christmas Winter Ball and Ascot Summer Party as well as a number of large-scale private events for up to 2000 people. The recruitment of Evan and the launch of Braxted Park Kitchen means that the estate will be able to run even more events for the public throughout the year, giving people the opportunity to come “behind the wall” and experience Braxted Park for themselves.



Duncan Clark, owner of Braxted Park, says:

“We are thrilled that Evan is joining us here at Braxted Park as we expand our catering service. Our events and wedding business is already very successful and his appointment will allow us to continue to grow and expand what we already do.



“We are excited by the delicious, seasonal menus that Evan will be creating under the new Braxted Park Kitchen banner. We are very lucky to be surrounded by some of the country’s best food producers and will be taking full advantage of this, and our estate really is its very own larder, with a good supply of game reared here at Braxted Park which we will now be able to incorporate into our menus.”

