Braintree Village’s ‘Giving Tree’ is back for another year!

Braintree Village has today announced the return of its charity initiative, The Giving Tree, where guests can donate a gift directly to local charity, First Stop Centre.

Located outside the Crew Clothing Company store, The Giving Tree invites shoppers to select a gift tag, which reveals the receiver’s gender and age, and then to shop for a gift to be given to that individual. Once purchased, the unwrapped gift, complete with gift tag attached, should be taken to the collection box located at Guest Services (opposite Polo Ralph Lauren) ahead of Wednesday 16th December.

Last year, shoppers at Braintree Village donated over 500 gifts to local charity partner First Stop Centre, providing those in need with a much-appreciated Christmas gift.

Rachael Stone, Centre Manager at First Stop Centre has said “We have been fortunate enough to have received such generous gifts from Braintree Village shoppers in previous years. This year, more than ever, we want to deliver the best possible Christmas for our local community and your donations to The Giving Tree will help make this happen.”

Josef O’Sullivan, Centre Director at Braintree Village said “We are committed to giving back to our local community and encourage Braintree Village shoppers to donate a gift to those in need this festive season. We hope that with your support, this year’s Giving Tree will be our biggest one yet!”

To find out more about The Giving Tree please visit https://braintree-village.com/articles/giving-tree-braintree-village and to learn more about the services provided by First Stop Centre, please visit https://www.firststopcentre.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

