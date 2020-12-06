Braintree Village welcomes new Timberland store with big savings to be had on opening day

Braintree Village has today announced that global outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland will be opening at the outlet village this Sunday, the 6th December. To celebrate the arrival of the new store at Braintree Village, the brand will be running a Buy 1 Get 1 Half Price offer on opening day.

Best known for its original yellow boot, Timberland has continued to grow over the last 68 years and now offers a wide selection of footwear, clothing, and accessories for those who enjoy spending time in the great outdoors. Guests at Braintree Village will be able to pick up these classic items at fantastic outlet prices across the store.

The new Timberland store can be found in the North Mall between Kurt Geiger and the new kate spade new york pop-up clothing store. The new opening is the 11th new store to open at Braintree Village this year, and joins recently opened Under Armour, Calvin Klein, Lazy Jacks, Neon Sheep and Crew Clothing Company stores at Braintree Village.

Following the latest government guidance, Braintree Village’s non-essential retailers opened from the 2nd December, with additional health and safety measures in place to ensure Christmas shopping is as safe and enjoyable as possible. These new measures include extended opening hours to offer more choice to guests and reduce capacity as well as live occupancy monitoring using technology that will restrict access if capacity has been reached.

