Braintree RUFC invites women to unleash their inner warrior and take part in free rugby fitness session

New Year, New You?

You’ve heard the saying but how does this work for you and what will be the motivation you need to be the healthier, happier you this year?

Why not kick-start the year by unleashing your Inner Warrior and try one of England Rugby’s iconic Warrior Camps at Braintree RUFC? They are fun, completely free fitness sessions with a sprinkle of rugby focused activity that will get you out in the fresh air, introducing you to like-minded women who are there to have a good time and keep fit this January.

DATE/TIME: Thursday 6th February @ 19:00-20:30pm

LOCATION: Braintree RUFC, Beckers Green Road, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3PR

Is rugby for you?

Rugby offers an opportunity for people of all shapes, sizes and skill sets to play, and welcomes anyone who may have overindulged during the festive period! The Warrior Camps also welcome back any players who previously hung up their boots for a few seasons; this could be the perfect opportunity to locate a club and ease back into the game.

Did we mention it’s also completely free to attend the camp? No need to loosen the purse strings, the introductory sessions this January are on us! 18,000 women and girls have already found their love of rugby through a Warrior Camp, so why not challenge yourself this year and try something new at your local club?

Sarah Hunter, England Red Rose Captain said: “It can often be daunting to try a new sport or get the motivation needed to go along to the gym for the first time. That’s why Warrior Camps are the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself and as a result, you can have fun and get fit all at the same time! Warm up activities, learning passing, catching skills, and fitness drills are combined to create these unique and exciting sessions.

“Bringing a friend with you can also help with the nerves but don’t worry if not, you’ll still meet plenty of great ladies at the sessions. I’ve made friends for life!”

Steve Grainger, Rugby Development Director at the RFU said: “2019 was a great year for women’s rugby with the Red Roses winning the Six Nations Grand Slam and continuing their winning streak at the Quilter Internationals this autumn. What better inspiration for any girls and women who might want to get involved and try it for themselves. We welcome anyone interested to head down to their local Warrior Camp this January to enjoy a rugby taster session in a fun and welcoming environment”.

England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign aims to attract more women to take up contact rugby. The camps teach participant’s key introductory skills and drills for rugby, with help on hand every step of the way.

