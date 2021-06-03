Borough’s Everyone Active leisure centres get complete facilities upgrade

Everyone Active facilities in our borough have undergone a full-scale revamp to improve the leisure experience for our residents.

Basildon Sporting Village, Eversley Leisure Centre, and Wickford Swim and Fitness Centre have all benefitted from the makeovers, with a total replacement of gym equipment, fitness suites, new changing and shower facilities, and a new look and feel to the spaces.

The one-million-pound investment means new equipment has now been added on top of the existing offering, including Wattbikes, plate loaded resistance kit, Olympic Power Rack, a squat rack and Scott Bench. The flooring and signage have also been replaced at all three centres.

With the aid of newly fitted technology, all three centres have now added virtual classes to their group exercise offering to allow for more classes and spaces, including an exciting new space called Fortis, a fitness studio with a dimly lit, modern feel, that will hold interactive group fitness classes.

Chairman of the Leisure and Environment Committee, Councillor Craig Rimmer, said: “These three centres are brilliant facilities to have in our borough, and the improvements will only make the experience of visiting them even better for the community.

“We know how important gyms and fitness centres are for our wellbeing and it was tough for them to have to be closed for so long through the pandemic. But now they’re back open with these fantastic improvements, these world class facilities can continue to be the release they are for so many of our residents.”

Shaun Beagle, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “After a tough year, we’re so pleased to be able to offer residents an extra incentive to get active again. What’s more, we are also adding virtual classes to our group cycling and group exercise programmes. Our centres in Basildon remain an integral part of the community and we’re excited to build on this by improving our current gym offering.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

