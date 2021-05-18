Bonus Pot Nearly £25,000 for September Virtual Fun Walk

With registered charities and local good causes estimating they have more than 2,000 participants who will take part in the 2021 Fun Walk, the pressure has been on The Fun Walk Trust to ensure that there is a ‘Bonus Pot’ ready to use, and our wonderful local businesses have responded by pledging nearly £25,000.

The ‘Bonus Pot’ remains a key incentive for supporters to take part as it tops up the money raised in sponsorship by each participating organisation.

The event organisers are hoping to beat last year’s total raised of £103,000 that went to registered charities, local schools and churches, grass roots sports teams and other community groups.

John Baron MP and Chair of the Fun Walk Trustees said:

“We are all trying to make this another record year, as we know how difficult it remains for charities and local groups to raise funds on their own. The event organisation is done by the Fun Walk team, which means participating organisations can concentrate on getting their supporters on-board, and focused on raising sponsorship money for their walk.

Our thanks go to the generous local businesses that have committed to support the 2021 Fun Walk. So far they include Swan New Homes, Anisha Grange Care Home, Butyl Products, IFE Global Logistics, Leonardo MW, Tunnelcraft, McDonald’s Restaurants Basildon and others. Businesses are welcome to join us and use the Fun Walk as their charity conduit given the event supports 80-100 charities each year.”

Organisations are encouraged to register at www.thefunwalktrust.co.uk

