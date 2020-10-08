My Saved Shows
08 Oct Billy Bragg announces UK & Ireland tour for 2021

08 Oct

Billy Bragg today announces that he will tour the UK and Ireland in autumn 2021. Billy previously toured the UK/Ireland on his epic ‘One Step Forward, Two Steps Back’ tour in 2019.

Billy said: “In these challenging times, we all need something to hang on to. Like everyone else, my plans for 2020 have been disrupted by the pandemic, but today I’m announcing an extensive UK & Irish tour for this time next year to give me something tangible to work towards. My hope is that, by then, we’ll be able to get together again and enjoy the uplift that live music brings, to audience and performer alike. Hope to see you next autumn.”  

The full list of dates is:  

OCTOBER
Thurs 21        GATESHEAD – Sage Gateshead
Fri       22        DUNDEE  –  Fat Sam’s
Sat      23        GLASGOW – Barrowland Ballroom
Tues    26        LIVERPOOL  –  Philharmonic Hall
Wed    27        OXFORD  –  New Theatre
Thurs 28        BIRMINGHAM  – Symphony Hall
Sat      30        CARDIFF   –  St David’s Hall

Sun      31        SOUTHAMPTON  – 02 Guildhall

NOVEMBER
Tues    2          BELFAST – Ulster Hall
Thurs 4          DUBLIN – Vicar Street
Sat      6          GALWAY – Black Box Theatre
Wed    10        READING  – Hexagon
Thurs 11        EXETER – University Great Hall
Fri       12        BRISTOL – 02 Academy
Tues    16        GUILDFORD – G Live
Thurs 18        CAMBRIDGE – Corn Exchange
Fri       19        NOTTINGHAM  – Rock City
Sat      20        MANCHESTER  – Albert Hall
Sun      21        SHEFFIELD – City Hall
Tues    23        BRIGHTON –  Dome
Thurs 25        SOUTHEND-ON-SEA – Cliffs Pavilion
Fri       26        FOLKESTONE – Leas Cliff Hall
Sat      27        LONDON – Roundhouse

Tickets go on sale @ 10am Friday 16th October via https://www.billybragg.co.uk/giglistings/