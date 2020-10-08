Billy Bragg announces UK & Ireland tour for 2021

Billy Bragg today announces that he will tour the UK and Ireland in autumn 2021. Billy previously toured the UK/Ireland on his epic ‘One Step Forward, Two Steps Back’ tour in 2019.

Billy said: “In these challenging times, we all need something to hang on to. Like everyone else, my plans for 2020 have been disrupted by the pandemic, but today I’m announcing an extensive UK & Irish tour for this time next year to give me something tangible to work towards. My hope is that, by then, we’ll be able to get together again and enjoy the uplift that live music brings, to audience and performer alike. Hope to see you next autumn.”

The full list of dates is:

OCTOBER

Thurs 21 GATESHEAD – Sage Gateshead

Fri 22 DUNDEE – Fat Sam’s

Sat 23 GLASGOW – Barrowland Ballroom

Tues 26 LIVERPOOL – Philharmonic Hall

Wed 27 OXFORD – New Theatre

Thurs 28 BIRMINGHAM – Symphony Hall

Sat 30 CARDIFF – St David’s Hall

Sun 31 SOUTHAMPTON – 02 Guildhall

NOVEMBER

Tues 2 BELFAST – Ulster Hall

Thurs 4 DUBLIN – Vicar Street

Sat 6 GALWAY – Black Box Theatre

Wed 10 READING – Hexagon

Thurs 11 EXETER – University Great Hall

Fri 12 BRISTOL – 02 Academy

Tues 16 GUILDFORD – G Live

Thurs 18 CAMBRIDGE – Corn Exchange

Fri 19 NOTTINGHAM – Rock City

Sat 20 MANCHESTER – Albert Hall

Sun 21 SHEFFIELD – City Hall

Tues 23 BRIGHTON – Dome

Thurs 25 SOUTHEND-ON-SEA – Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 26 FOLKESTONE – Leas Cliff Hall

Sat 27 LONDON – Roundhouse

Tickets go on sale @ 10am Friday 16th October via https://www.billybragg.co.uk/giglistings/

