Billericay man recognised by his employer after FORTY years of service!

A draughtsman from Billericay has his friend to thank for a career in the electrical industry that has lasted 40 years and been recognised by his employer UK Power Networks.

That friend told Rob Priston about a job with the London Electricity Board and gave him an application form. Rob has seen many changes in his job thanks to new technology and said: “All through my years I have just come in, got on with the job I love and, well, that’s what I do.”

UK Power Networks, which delivers electricity for 8.3 million homes and businesses across East Anglia, London and the South East, invites staff who have given 40 years of continuous service to join a special 40+ Club.

When Rob started in a drawing office updating plans of the company’s underground cable network. He said “I was working with pen and ink on drawing boards and the drawings were held at 17 different locations. Now it is all on computer and employees can access them wherever they are.”

Rob is based in the Colchester office, where he is also involved in training, but has lived in Billericay with his family for 31 years. Next year he is looking forward to celebrating 40 years marriage to his wife Janice. Outside work he enjoys cricket, jazz and horse racing.

Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks, said: “I recognise and celebrate the dedication and expertise of our employees, many of who have lived and worked in the communities we serve, for a long time. Their work keeping the power on is usually carried out behind the scenes, but it enables everyone’s everyday lives to run smoothly.

“Even for those who have been with us for many decades, 2020 has been an unprecedented year and I am hugely proud of all of our staff’s response to the many challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, with everybody working hard to keep the power flowing. Clearly we cannot gather together for our usual 40+ Club dinner this year, but everybody appreciates the reasons why and it remains a milestone well worth marking.”

In addition to career development for existing staff UK Power Networks continues to run apprenticeships, with new starters due to join in 2021.

