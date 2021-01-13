Benefits and Disadvantages of Television for Students | A Balanced Debate

Technology has created more and more ways in which people can watch television. This allows students to access both beneficial and inappropriate content. While there are some problems associated with uncontrolled exposure to television, benefits also exist, including the ability of TV to expose people to different cultures. In this article, we look as some of the benefits and challenges associated with television for students.

Benefits of Television

Technological innovation is presently moving faster than ever before. As a result, there are many ways in which people can enjoy television, including streamed content and cable. Some of the benefits that television brings to students include:

Offering Entertainment

One notable benefit of television that students at all academic levels can enjoy is entertainment. There are many television programs and channels available, offering different categories of entertaining content. Students can choose to watch plays, films, series, and sports programs. The items vary according to the preferences of the audience. Given the hectic life of students these days, television programs offer a way to blow off some steam and relax after a hectic day. You get relaxation for your body as well as mind. However, it can also eat up much of your time and you may find yourself needing assignment writing companies like https://royalessays.co.uk/.

Helping with Cognitive Development

Recent studies show that television programs can help in improving a child’s intellect. Certain educational programs that are designed to meet the learning needs of young children can facilitate cognitive development. The confounding fact is that children who spend most of their time engrossed in non-educational programs tend to perform poorly in tests compared to their counterparts. This could mean that the nature of television content and the duration can be important factors to consider if you want your child to benefit from TV.

Facilitating Instruction

There is no denying that television can be a very important teacher for children. These days, educators have designed numerous educational shows on various subjects. These shows offer important tools for opening up children’s minds to various educational options. Students can learn about various topics, reinforcing the information taught in class. In other words, well-developed programs support learning.

Opening up a World of Possibilities

Television programs can expose students to things they would not have been able to access otherwise. Learners can encounter different languages, cultures, and mannerisms. Many students may not have had the chance to see certain exotic animals if it were not for television programs. TV shows can be designed to teach children about different cultures and places around the world, without having them travel to those destinations.

Providing Good Role Models

Other than providing a platform where students can learn new things, television allows children to pick role models. Children tend to choose their role models based on their ideals and what they are exposed to. This means that exposing students to motivational programs allows them to get influenced by the people they watch. Choose shows for your children that contain characters promoting positive messages like kindness, good work ethic, and healthy living.

Providing News on Current Events

We live in a world where events from different places affect how we live and afford certain items. These days, television offers one of the speediest and most accessible platforms for the spread of news. Students can watch happenings around the world, including things that affect governance, the economy, health, and education.

Disadvantages of Television

While there are many benefits of television for students, some challenges exist. One notable problem is that TV time tends to reduce the amount of time students have for physical activity. Given the entertaining nature of most of the programs, it can be hard to motivate children to shun television for active play. As a result, there is an increased risk of physical and mental health problems, including those linked to overweight and obesity. Also, research shows that too much television time can lead to vision problems later in life.

Television has also been linked to social maladjustment when uncontrolled. When children spend much of their time in front of TV screens, there is always the risk that they won’t have enough time to interact with friends. The programs eat into the time they could have spent with friends engaged in active play.

Exposure to uncontrolled content can also affect brain development and inculcate negative behavior. Although some television programs can have educational values, excessive exposure to TV can negatively impact neural development. In fact, prolonged television time or young children can lower the pace of cognitive development, particularly in functions relating to math, reading, and language skills.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

