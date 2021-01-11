Ben Pearson talks on ‘ All things Autism in Essex ‘ on Gateway 97.8FM

‘Being on the ‘All Things Autism in Essex’ show on Gateway 97.8 was a fantastic experience. My goal is to inspire others with autism to have the confidence to achieve their dreams, and if my story and advice from my appearance helps just one person, I’ll be extremely happy.

As someone with autism, appearing on the radio can be quite nerve wracking. However, Anna Kennedy OBE and Aston Avery were brilliant at easing any nerves and allowed me to speak freely about my experience of being an entrepreneur with autism and the launch of our anti-trolling t-shirt collection with Harvey Price.

Harvey’s Law Collection

We have partnered with Harvey Price to create anti-trolling slogan t-shirts to raise awareness of Harvey’s Law.

Available in sizes XS – 8XL, the Harvey’s Law t-shirt collection is widely accessible to all, regardless of size or gender. With 6 eye-catching designs created in collaboration with Uptheir and Harvey Price, each t-shirt has a printed slogan to the chest promoting Harvey’s Law and speaking out about online trolls.

Find out more here: https://www.bigclothing4u.co.uk/harveys-law

