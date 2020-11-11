My Saved Shows
Basildon’s Public Spaces Protection Order consultation survey has begun

Basildon Council is asking residents to complete a short survey in order to determine the level of support for a potential Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to cover parks, open spaces and town centres across the borough in a bid to tackle Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB).

PSPOs were introduced in the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime & Policing Act 2014. They aim to deal with particular nuisance or problems that have a negative impact on the local community’s quality of life by imposing conditions on the use of that area. This can include anything from littering to the anti-social use of quads or mopeds. Failure to comply with the conditions is a criminal offence.

If you live, work or visit the Basildon borough – we want to hear from you. You can complete the survey by clicking the following link: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QR6HR5J.

Chairman of Basildon Council’s Housing and Communities Committee, Councillor Kerry Smith, said: “PSPO’s are designed to ensure the law-abiding majority of us can use and enjoy public spaces, free from anti-social behaviour.

“They can help us as a council deal more effectively with a wide range of complaints that have a negative impact on our communities, by using the orders to prevent further low level disorder. If you want to make a positive impact on your neighbourhood, complete the survey.”

The survey closes at midnight on Friday 18th December.