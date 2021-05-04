Basildon’s environmental enforcement operation hailed a success

An environmental enforcement operation over the Easter period has produced some impressive results.

Basildon Council’s officers issued 35 fixed penalty notices (FPN) for flytipping, two dog control FPNs and will be carrying out further investigations on three larger offences.

Residents are being reminded to dispose of their waste lawfully and to book a special collection for any items that can’t be collected as part of the normal service.

Special collections cost £11 for up to five items. To book a special collection visit www.basildon.gov.uk/specialcollections

