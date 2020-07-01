Basildon sign to light up blue for NHS Anniversary and in remembrance

The iconic BASILDON sign will join national landmarks in lighting up blue for the 72nd anniversary of the NHS and to remember those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The gesture will take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday when the sign will be lit up blue, the colour of the NHS.

Leader of Basildon Council Councillor Gavin Callaghan said: “We stand together with the NHS and are proud to pay tribute to everything our NHS workers have done over the last few months and across the whole 72 years of its existence.

“It’s particularly important to remember those who have lost their lives helping others during this crisis that has hit our way of life hard.”

