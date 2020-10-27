BASILDON sign goes red and gold to mark Essex Day

The colours of the Essex flag was illuminated across the BASILDON sign last night, as the sign is lit red and gold to mark St Cedds Day, otherwise known as Essex Day.

This is after a private ceremony earlier today, where the Mayor of Basildon, Councillor David Burton-Sampson, raised the Essex flag above the Basildon Centre to mark the day.

Essex Day falls annually on the feast day of St Cedd (26 October) and recognises the values, history and cultural traditions of the county.

Deputy Leader of Basildon Council, Councillor Kerry Smith said: “This is the third year in a row that the Basildon Alliance has celebrated St Cedds Day, the day of our patron saint of Essex.”

“To mark the occasion, we will be flying the Essex flag for the remainder of the week above the council offices, and this evening the Basildon sign will be illuminated red and gold.”

“It’s very important that we celebrate our patron saint of this historic county.”

