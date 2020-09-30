BASILDON sign goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

As the sun goes down tonight the iconic BASILDON sign will mark the national fight against childhood cancer by going gold—the colour of support for the month.

Helping to highlight the impact of cancer on children, young people and their families through awareness raising activities and supporting ground-breaking childhood cancer research, the month aims to help save young lives and keep families together.

Samijo Lang, a volunteer at local not-for-profit childhood cancer organisations Gold Geese, lost her daughter Ebonie-Mai to childhood cancer.

“I want to thank our community by going gold and showing your support and raising awareness of this disease,” Ms Lang said.

“Knowing the signs and symptoms of Childhood Cancer is pivitol for an early diagnosis, giving our children a better chance of survival.”

Ms Lang said Gold Geese have been invaluable to her family since the passing of Ebonie-Mai.

The Mayor of Basildon, Councillor David Burton-Sampson, said: “We’re lighting up the sign because children with cancer need our support, and we want people to see the sign and help if they can too.

“Raising awareness of the month and how people can support children with cancer across the country is hugely important, as it allows many organisations to contribute to children’s lives and treatment.

“You can donate, fund raise, buy a pin, or spread the word—everything that contributes to helping children with cancer, through the month and every day of the year, is worth it.”

For more information check out the national Children with Cancer UK appeal, or visit a local charity such as Gold Geese, to find out what you can do to get support or help others.

