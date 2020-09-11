Basildon neighbourhood announces clean up plans

A Basildon neighbourhood is set for a deep clean to help improve and boost pride in the area.

From next week the council’s Pride Teams will be on the Chalvedon estate focusing on the Mill Green area to carry out a thorough tidy up.

The estate will be deep cleaned, de-weeded and bushes and hedges will be trimmed.

Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee Councillor David Harrison said:

“This is an opportunity to make a real difference to the look and feel of the estate with visible results that will benefit all who live there.

“Our Environmental Enforcement Team will also be patrolling the estate and will deal with those who dump waste and litter. Most residents take care of their neighbourhoods and we want to support our residents in giving them a place they can be proud of.”

Leader of Basildon Council Councillor Gavin Callaghan added:

“This year’s We’re Cleaning Up Campaign focuses on our parks but we are still working hard to keep our estates clean and tidy and will listen to feedback from the community where they think our efforts should be concentrated.”

