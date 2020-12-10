Basildon Mayor’s best dressed Christmas home competition launches across the borough

Basildon Council is launching a social media competition this Christmas, in partnership with Swan Housing and Morgan Sindall, to bring some Christmas cheer to the borough.

This year, there will be no Christmas light switch-on in Basildon town centre due to social distancing regulations, but we know that residents are keeping the Christmas spirit alive in their own homes and we want to celebrate the festive spirit with all across the borough.

Residents are invited to show off their outdoor Christmas home decorations, by sharing photos of them on Basildon Borough Council’s Facebook competition posts. The Mayor of Basildon, Councillor David Burton-Sampson, along with Swan Housing, will select the first place and runner-up winners on Wednesday, 16 December 2020.

The Mayor of Basildon, Councillor David Burton-Sampson said: “With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are all celebrating Christmas differently this year. This competition hopes to boost our festivity in a year where we have already shown fantastic community spirit. It’s been a difficult year but as we look back on 2020, if you search hard enough I am sure all of us can find a moment of good, a moment of positivity and we should focus on the positives as we move forward.

“I wish all residents of our great borough a very merry Christmas and all the very best as we move into the year 2021.”

The competition is live from Wednesday, 9 December and closes at midnight Tuesday, 15 December 2020. The first prize is a £150 shopping voucher and the runner-up will receive a hamper of Marks and Spencer’s festive treats. Winners will be notified via Facebook on Wednesday, 16 December.

For full terms and conditions, and how to enter visit: www.basildon.gov.uk/christmaslights

