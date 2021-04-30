Basildon man fined for flytipping offences

A Basildon man has been fined £379 after dumping timber and decking.

Dominic Adenyi, 46, of Cleveland Court, Basildon, appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 April and was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £145 plus a £34 victim surcharge.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of dumping controlled waste at his home address on 18 June 2020 under s33 of the Environmental Protection Act.

Basildon Council’s Manager of Cleaner Neighbourhoods James Hendry said: Flytipping shows a total disrespect for our borough. It’s not something that we tolerate as a council.

“Disposing of waste incorrectly is a crime. I’m glad we were able to secure this positive outcome, and hopefully this prosecution will deters other residents from disposing of their waste illegally.”

