Basildon Council’s Christmas Lights competition winners announced

The winner and runner-up of the council’s Christmas Lights competition has been revealed, after the Mayor of Basildon visited the two properties to present the winners with their prize.

The council launched the Christmas Lights competition on Facebook earlier this month in partnership with Swan Housing and Morgan Sindall, to bring some Christmas cheer to the borough this winter time.

Residents were invited to show off their outdoor Christmas home decorations, by sharing photos of them on Basildon Borough Council’s Facebook competition posts.

The first prize went to Kim and Leighton Rutt, and Leighton said: “It’s absolutely brilliant that we have won, I love playing with electronics, and everybody needs a bit of cheer because of what’s been going on. It fulfils my love for Christmas and Christmas lights.”

Louisa Whitt, who won the second prize, added: “I was so shocked, I never win anything. I’ve always loved decorating, this year I wanted to make it extra special after such a difficult time. I love décor all year round, I enjoy doing it to bring joy to everyone.”

Mayor of Basildon Council, Councillor David Burton-Sampson, added: “Thank you to everyone who entered their homes in this competition, it really was a joy looking through all the entrants and seeing how brilliantly decorated so many homes across the borough are this Christmas.

“This has been a great competition to try and lift our residents’ spirit on what we know will be a different Christmas for us all this year.”

The first prize winner won a £150 shopping voucher and the runner-up received a hamper featuring Marks and Spencer’s festive treats.

