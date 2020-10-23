Basildon Council’s £40,000 Basildon Mental Health Fund opens for applications

Groups providing mental health services in Basildon borough will be able to apply for grants of up to £5000 from Monday 26 October until Friday 27 November to help them with their work.

The one-off grants will be available to support existing voluntary and community sector mental health organisations with a wide range of needs. These include: mental health projects—such as tackling health inequalities in the community by engaging hard to reach and at risk groups—training and professional development, improving organisational infrastructure, or for staff salaries and volunteer expenses.

Leader of Basildon Council, Councillor Gavin Callaghan, said: “We are concerned about all aspects of life for our residents, and we want to make sure that our partners in mental health are equipped for the demand for their services.

“The grants come at a crucial time as statistics across the country along with local services are all indicating there could be a greater demand for mental health services over winter.

“We are very grateful for our partners Public health, Countryside Properties, and Mark Noble and partners in this project who are supporting this foundational service—and putting our residents’ welfare first.”

Financial backing for the Fund comes from:

Public health grant £10,000

Countryside Properties £20,000

Mark Noble and partners £10,000

TOTAL £40,000

Applications will be open to any of the following organisations:

voluntary or community organisation

registered charity

constituted group or club

not-for-profit company or Community Interest Company

Organisations can apply via: www.basildon.gov.uk/grants

Applicants who are unsure about anything related to the grants are advised to contact the Council’s Voluntary Sector Development Officer: [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

