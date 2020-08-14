Basildon Council stands by local businesses and job seekers during recession

Local businesses and those struggling for work can count on Basildon Council’s continuing support to help them through the nationwide recession, says Council Leader Gavin Callaghan.

The council has paid out more than £26m to almost 2,000 local businesses to help them stay afloat during the past months, supported retailers with the Shop Local, Shop Safe campaign, help regular Zoom calls with High Street traders and the local business group, waived parking charges in council car parks and more.

Councillor Callaghan said: “It is clear that we are now suffering the worst economic recession in memory. The last few months have been challenging for so many in our borough, businesses have never known it so tough and now many people are worried about their job security—but we are determined to do everything we can to support them.

“We have made sure local businesses have got the financial support available to them from central government, pulling out all the stops to get that money to the as quickly as possible because we know how important that cash flow is, especially to smaller businesses.

“Last month, ahead of non-essential shops reopening, we also launched our Shop Local Shop Safe campaign. We wanted to support our high street and town centre businesses to reopen safely and encourage shoppers back.

“And we will keep pushing forward our vision to regenerate the borough and facilitate longer-term recovery.”

Councillor Aidan McGurran, who chairs the External Affairs, Partnerships and Liaison Committee that oversees Economic Development and recovery from the impact of Covid-19, said: “It’s vital at this time that the council supports our local economy and our local residents whose livelihoods depend on it.

“Our Advice Store offers support with finding a job, with CVs and with skills and training opportunities to help people start a new career. We are holding weekly Zoom calls with local businesses to find out how things are going, understand their concerns and what extra support would help them.

“We will do everything we can to continue to support them and support those of our residents who are now out of work or facing redundancy as the furlough scheme comes towards its end.”

For people looking for employment opportunities and skills, the council has reopened the Advice Store, in St Martin’s Square, Basildon Town Centre. The Advice Store is now open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm. If you would like to know more about free online learning, need career/training advice or you would like help with your CV, email [email protected]

The council also has regular enewsletters for businesses and for job seekers. Sign up at www.basildon.gov.uk/keepintouch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

