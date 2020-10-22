Basildon Council moves closer to taking control of town centre management company

Councillors have agreed a proposal in principle to acquire land from Basildon Town Centre Management (BTCM) in order to progress housing projects in the town.

Basildon’s Policy and Resources Committee met last night (Wednesday 21 October) to discuss ongoing negotiations with BTCM to acquire land in order to progress Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) projects, which will see funds spent on providing infrastructure in order to free up sites for housing developments. In addition, the committee also discussed the council taking a controlling interest in the company.

Committee Chairman and Leader of the Council Councillor Gavin Callaghan said: “It has long been a source of frustration to the council, retailers and the general public, that the car parks in Basildon town centre are not under the stewardship of the council. We promised that we wanted to take back control of the town centre and give the public more say over how we can encourage people back into Basildon town centre. We’ve got ambitious plans to completely reimagine Basildon town centre. Land ownership in the town is complicated so this move will allow us to simplify that and take more control in order to make this happen.

“We have already purchased key strategic sites within the town centre but by controlling BTCM we are able to ensure even more of the town is developed in accordance with our regeneration plans which will be good for the market, good for retailers and good for the public.”

Councillors agreed proposals in principle to progress negotiations with BTCM and its shareholders to enable the council to secure a controlling interest in the company including the acquisition of car parks 2 and 12 and the undertaking improvement works to car park 1 in order to progress the HIF project.

