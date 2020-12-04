Basildon Council Leader holds Zoom meeting with drivers in the borough’s taxi trade

More than 30 cab, private hire and minicab drivers who operate across the Basildon borough joined the Leader of Basildon Council, Gavin Callaghan yesterday (Thursday 3 December) for a Zoom meeting to find out about the financial support available to them during the pandemic and how the regeneration plans for Basildon town centre may improve their forecast for the future, as well as an opportunity to ask their questions.

The Leader of Basildon Council, Gavin Callaghan said: “I know this has been a difficult year for everyone, from our residents to our businesses large and small – I’ve put regular engagement at the heart of our support. That’s why I’m using as many different ways as I can to hear from people directly on the challenges they are facing and how the council can help them. Whether that is via Facebook Live updates or Zoom meetings, I hope everyone involved has found them helpful and informative.

“Today’s virtual meeting with the taxi industry was really productive. They shared with me their issues on everything from bus lanes to coronavirus related business grants. I hope they found the meeting helpful and they now know the financial support available to them and that we are looking at the issues they raised. From having taxi drivers in the family – I knew it would be a frank and honest discussion.

“With the news of coronavirus cases rising in Basildon, it was also good to get their support with getting the message out to fellow drivers and passengers on how important it is to follow the rules to try and get the numbers down by socially distancing, wearing a face covering and washing your hands” .

To find out more about the coronavirus financial support available for residents and businesses, visit www.basildon.gov.uk/coronavirus

