Basildon Council increases special collection services

Basildon Council has announced that an extra 35 slots for special collection will be available every day, from Monday 10 August 2020 onwards.

Basildon Council operates the special collection services for the collection, recycling and disposal of large household items and electrical goods, and is expanding the service to meet current additional demand.

Councillor David Harrison, Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee, said:

“We’re increasing the number of spaces available to residents for our special collection service, but as always residents are encouraged to reduce, reuse and recycle goods before considering disposal.

“The special collection service enables residents to dispose of waste in a safe and responsible way, up to a maximum of five items per booking.

“Now that we have more booking slots available people can dispose of large items or electrical goods that they may have held on to through the lockdown period.”

The council collects large household goods such as sofas, wardrobes, tables and chairs. We also collect electrical household appliances including cookers, fridges, freezers, and TV’s.

For £10.25 the council will collect up to five items.

Residents who make bookings are asked to leave items to be collected at the normal collection point (where black and pink sacks are placed) by 7.30 am, on the date of collection.

