Basildon Council crackdown on nuisance parking and investments in car parks

Councillors on the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee are set to discuss a number of completed and planned investments to council-owned car parks as well as plans to crackdown on nuisance parking.

At a meeting on Wednesday 10 June the committee will hear details of where funding has been spent so far and an update on future projects including plans to tackle nuisance parking.

A number of trials could take place in selected areas across the borough and explore the reinstatement and removal of grass verges where appropriate, the issuing of Community Protection Notices (CPNs) and Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs).

Improvements to car parking across the borough were identified by committee last year and are being funded by the South Essex Parking Partnership (SEPP), which Basildon Council is a member of.

To date, more than £25,000 has been spent on improvements to borough car parks.

£14,000 was invested in security at Radford Crescent Car Park in Billericay to prevent anti-social behaviour. Since measures were put in place to restrict access to the car park outside of core hours no incidents have been reported.

A further £10,000 has been spent on relining of car park lines and markings across the borough and £1,250 on the installation of a drop kerb at the Wickford High Street Car Park to improve access for wheelchair users and those with mobility issues.

Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee Councillor David Harrison said: “I look forward to hearing about the progress being made on this project which is already making a difference to people’s lives. I’ve been particularly pleased to hear the feedback of residents in Billericay who have personally thanked the council for stopping the anti-social behaviour in Radford Crescent Car Park which was a daily occurrence blighting their lives.

“I’m also proud to say the installation of a drop kerb in Wickford High Street Car Park is making life much easier and the high street more accessible for our residents.

“Nuisance parking has to be addressed. This is an issue that keeps cropping up and we are now in a position to trial some approaches aimed at tackling this.”

Further works are ongoing and planned including the purchase and installation of car parking machines.

Basildon Council operates six car parks across the borough including Billericay High Street, Radford Crescent, Billericay, Lake Meadows, Billericay, rear of High Street, Wickford, Ladygate Car Park, Wickford and Wickford Pool, Wickford.

