Basildon Council and University of Essex students launch new “Our Streets Basildon” app on World Environment Day

Basildon Council is celebrating World Environment Day today and marking the occasion with the full launch of the “Our Streets Basildon” waste and recycling app.

The app is now available on android and IOS devices and allows residents to engage with all the ways they can dispose of waste and recycling across their borough. Users can also request services, get notifications for collection day changes, report dumped rubbish, and more.

Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee Councillor David Harrison said: “The app was created in partnership with students from the University of Essex and can be used to find information about rubbish and recycling in your area as well as book special collections.

“It’s a great collaboration between bright young minds and our council and is a perfect example of the many ways education and innovation can help Basildon grow.

“We want to make it easy for residents to do the right thing with their household waste and this will help – today on World Environment Day and everyday residents have household waste and recycling needs or questions.”

David Everiss, University of Essex Work-Based Learning Manager, said: “We encourage our students to work on real world issues throughout their studies and it’s great to collaborate with local organisations to create projects that will actually help members of the community.”

The “Our Streets Basildon” waste and recycling app is now available to download.

Residents with an android device can download the app from the Google Play Store at play.google.com/store or via the App Store on iPhone apps.apple.com

Go to YouTube to learn more about the app and what it does: https://youtu.be/J0wEAhUchfs

