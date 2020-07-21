BASILDON COMMUNITY ORGANISATIONS RECEIVE £4,000 SUPPORT

Basildon & Thurrock University Hospital and a local charity that supports victims of domestic abuse have received donations totalling £4,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Tilbury.

Changing Pathways supports those affected by domestic abuse using an empowering approach, assisting the survivor to address their immediate safety needs and setting them on a pathway to recovery based on their own personal experiences. The charity received a donation of £1,000 from Amazon in Tilbury.

Basildon & Thurrock University Hospital received a £3,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre and plans to use the money in its efforts to help the local community fight COVID-19.

The charity and hospital received the donations as part of the “Amazon in the Community” programme, whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Carlos Guijarro Benito, Site Leader at Amazon in Tilbury, said:

“Basildon & Thurrock University Hospital and Changing Pathways are a lifeline for the people in our community and it’s our pleasure to support the efforts of the charity and the hospital with this donation.”

Tracy Vallis, CEO of Changing Pathways added: “The impact of COVID-19 has been felt by our staff, volunteers and the people we support. It’s fantastic to get this support from Amazon in Tilbury as we all face these challenging times together. Everyone at Changing Pathways is grateful for the donation – thank you to Carlos and his team for their support.”

Community donations is one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon has joined a coalition of companies, universities, and research institutions to boost testing capacity for COVID-19. Amazon’s logistics network, along with Royal Mail, will deliver test kits to critical workers and diagnostic sites set up around the UK.

Amazon is also providing free online STEM resources to students in lower-income communities to enable learning to continue during school closures and is working with charity partner Magic Breakfast to ensure they can continue to provide free breakfast provisions to children in disadvantaged areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

