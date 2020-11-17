Basildon athletics track resurfaced providing a new, UK Athletics approved running track for the borough

A project to resurface the athletics track at Basildon Sporting Village, providing a modern, high performance running track for the borough, has been completed successfully.

Basildon Council secured funding of £225,342 from Veolia Environmental Trust towards the new and improved facility, which will benefit local aspiring athletes and the wider community alike.

The project cost, which amounted to £355,602.52 in total, has seen the track revitalised with a high performance, non-porous surface; completely transforming the running track that had been in poor condition for a number of years.

Basildon Council provided the remaining £130,260.52 to make the project happen, ensuring the track’s compliance with United Kingdom Athletics (UKA) TrackMark requirements for many years to come.

Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee, Councillor David Harrison, said: “Basildon Sporting Village is a vital community asset and I’m delighted that this project to resurface the athletics track there has been completed successfully.

“There has been a track in this locality since 1969 and it was time to improve the offer and provide a modern facility for the whole community to benefit from.

“I’m sure the athletes of Basildon Athletics Club will reap the rewards of the new, improved track.”

General Manager at Veolia, Adam Wylie, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support this exciting project, which will provide first class facilities to the local community. I am looking forward to visiting Gloucester Park and seeing the track in action very soon.”

As well as being the home of Basildon Athletics Club, the new track will also be used by a number of other community, charity, and public sector partners. It is also the home of the Essex School Games and the Essex Special School Games.

