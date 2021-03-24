Basildon and Wickford leisure facilities preparing to welcome back customers

Borough leisure facilities are getting ready to reopen and welcome back customers next month.

Everyone Active, which operates leisure facilities in Basildon, Wickford and Pitsea on behalf of Basildon Council, is preparing to open on Monday April 12 subject to government guidance.

Basildon Council’s Head of Culture and Health, Grant Taylor, said: “It has been a tough year with stops and starts which not only has a disruptive effect on business, but also our lives and lifestyles. Getting back into these facilities will be a lifeline and a welcome health and wellbeing boost.”

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Shaun Beagle said: “We’re very much looking forward to reopening our centres and welcoming back the local community.

“After being closed for three months, the latest step in the Government’s Roadmap is a positive move forward for the leisure industry and gives people of all ages the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre.

“Ensuring our colleagues and customers remain safe continues to be our number one priority and we have carefully considered the strict measurements to ensure we adhere to the guidance.

“We will be contacting all customers directly regarding the centres reopening as soon as further confirmation is provided by government. We look forward to welcoming everyone back and thank them for their patience.”

Basildon Council has been allocated £385,000 by the National Leisure Recovery Fund, which has been provided to enable a solid funding platform for the leisure sector to successfully reopen. It has been funded by the Government and managed by Sport England.

