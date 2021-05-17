Bas Vegas is ready to welcome back diners inside

Vistors to Festival Leisure Park will once again be able to enjoy dining inside the popular Basildon eateries from this Monday 17th May.

With restrictions easing from Monday, eateries at Festival Leisure Park will once again be opening their doors to diners, with popular outlets such as Nando’s, Bella Italia and Wagamama ready and waiting to welcome back loyal customers in the warm and dry.

Alongside enjoying their favourite meals at the leisure park, families can once again trips out with indoor golf adventure Mr. Mulligans, soft play centre 360 Play and Hollywood Bowl back open from the 17th May.

Hollywood Bowl refurbishment

What’s more, visitors will also be able to enjoy the new look and feel of Hollywood Bowl, with the centre undergoing a major refurbishment.

The balls are certainly rolling again at Essex’s hottest bowling alley, with the upgrade seeing a makeover of the venue’s 26 lanes including four VIP lanes with plush furniture.

360 Play Young Minds Campaign

To celebrate the re-opening, 360 Play is also preparing to launch a brand-new campaign. The Young Minds Campaign, aims to help children and families who have been isolated throughout the pandemic.

The campaign aims to support those who have struggled to cope in these trying times, with Festival Leisure Park’s 360 Play distributing FREE tickets for the first 30 days after reopening to those in need of a pick-me-up.

Festival Leisure’s Out Out

To celebrate the re-opening of dining inside, Festival Leisure Park will be running their very own ‘Out Out’ campaign over on their social media channels – offering followers the chance to win a selection of prizes from venues at the park.

Matthew Chambers, Centre Manager at Festival Leisure Park said, “The easing of restrictions to allow the entertainment venues at Festival Leisure Park, including Cineworld, to welcome visitors again is fantastic news. Along with indoor dining at our restaurants, group classes at Better Gym, plus the opening of Hollywood Bowl, Mr Mulligans and 360 Play, we are really looking forward to seeing the park coming alive next week. It has been a difficult lockdown and we are pleased to be able to once again provide a full range of fun experiences here at the park.”

