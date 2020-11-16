BARNARDO’S WATER LANE CHILDREN’S HOME BOOSTED BY AMAZON DONATION

A Barnardo’s service in the Borough of Redbridge has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Tilbury as it continues its vital work following the impact of COVID-19.

The staff and volunteers at Barnardo’s Water Lane Children’s Home in Ilford will use the donation from Amazon to provide vital resources and equipment for children and young people at the service.

Water Lane is a residential children’s home for children and young people aged under 18 with mild to moderate learning difficulties. The home offers a range of placement types. These include short breaks, as well as medium and long-term placements.

The donation is part of a longstanding relationship between Amazon and Barnardo’s. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon donated £10,000 to Barnardo’s to help the charity during the early stages of lockdown.

In late 2019, Amazon donated £30,000 to Barnardo’s and hosted STEM Christmas parties for children supported by the charity in dozens of Amazon buildings across the UK.

Speaking on the donation, Amazon Tilbury Site Leader, Carlos Guijarro Benito, said: “The team at Amazon is passionate about supporting the young people in our community and we jumped at the chance to make this donation to Water Lane Children’s Home. The work they do is needed now more than ever and they have our full support as they continue to have a positive impact on children across Redbridge.”

Lynn Gradwell, Barnardo’s London Director, said: “The impact of COVID-19 continues to be deeply felt by children in the local community and it’s fantastic to get this support once again from the Amazon team. The donation is hugely appreciated by everyone at Barnardo’s and will enable us to continue offering services to the young people who need us most.”

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering 1.4 million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

