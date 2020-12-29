BAE Systems proud to support local Chelmsford food bank this Christmas

Food banks across the country will benefit from donations made by BAE Systems this Christmas, with the Company donating £140,000 to food banks in 45 locations.

This includes a donation of £3,000 to Chelmsford food bank, which will help to provide essential food and support to people in crisis.

David Mitchard, Managing Director, BAE Systems Maritime Services said: “As a local employer in Great Baddow we understand the positive impact we can have on local communities and supporting local causes is hugely important to us. 2020 has been a year like no other and we’re doing what we can to support those most in need. We’re very proud to support the Chelmsford food bank and the fantastic work they do.”

The majority of donations have been made to the Trussell Trust who support a nationwide network of food banks and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Samantha Stapley, chief operating officer at the Trussell Trust, said: “As the pandemic continues, more people are likely to need a food bank’s help. Food bank teams are working tirelessly to ensure help continues to be available. But ultimately, no one in the UK should need a food bank – all of us should have enough money for the essentials.

“The support of BAE Systems will help the food bank in Chelmsford continue to provide the lifeline of emergency support for local people in crisis, while we work in the long term to build a hunger-free future. Thank you so much.”

This latest activity forms part of the BAE Systems’ community investment programme and its commitment to supporting local communities where its employees live and work. During 2019, BAE Systems contributed more than £11m to local, national and international charities and not-for-profit organisations, including charitable sponsorships, donations, employee fundraising and volunteering.

Throughout the pandemic this year, BAE Systems has played its role in supporting local communities in the UK, including donating more than 150,000 items of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers and providing online educational resources for young people, as well as financial support to local charities to enable them to provide care packages and food relief to the most vulnerable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

