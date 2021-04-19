Backside to Trackside back this summer

A popular nine-week fitness programme is back this summer in a bid to help improve physical and mental wellbeing as lockdown eases.

The Backside to Trackside programme is again being run by Basildon Council in partnership with Everyone Active and Active Basildon.

More than 100 people signed up when the programme was last run in 2019 and this year it will once again be led by personal trainer Andy Stead.

He will help those taking part reach the aim of walking, jogging or running five kilometres around the newly refurbished athletics track at the Basildon Sporting Village on Saturday 17 July.

Andy said: “In 2019 the vision for this programme was to create a healthier, more robust community. Now in 2021 we have more reasons than ever to want that to become a reality. In such unpredictable times, with so many uncontrollable factors, we want the people of Basildon to take control of the one thing that is within their reach; their health.

“We will cover every corner of health, fitness and wellbeing and strive to empower participants with the knowledge and confidence to make positives changes that last a lifetime.”

Basildon Council’s Head of Culture and Wellbeing Grant Taylor said: “This is an excellent programme that did so much more for people when we last ran it than just get them doing a 5k. It resulted in new friendships being formed, many of which are still going strong today. One lady who had been relatively inactive due to issues with arthritis is now running marathons thanks to Backside to Trackside.

“We were not able to offer it last year because of the global pandemic and after a winter spent in lockdown the timing couldn’t be better to bring this back. The physical benefits are obvious but the benefits to mental wellbeing really can’t be overstated.”

The course, which starts the week commencing 17 May, will include three free training sessions per week on Tuesday morning, Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings, to ensure all participants can attend at least one session.

Sessions will be themed and cover physical and mental health, wellbeing topics and nutrition.

Everyone who signs up will get a two week free pass for the Basildon Sporting Village, and those who complete the programme will get a free one month membership.

Sign up by 9 May at www.basildon.gov.uk/backsidetotrackside

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

