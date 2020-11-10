Austin Riley joins Anna Kennedy and her team as a new Charity Overseas Ambassador

Austin Riley is a 21-year-old Champion race car driver diagnosed autistic who lives in Lindsay Ontario Canada. Austin has been racing since the tender age of 7 and is a multi-time champion in a go-kart and he has just won his first car championship (Oct 2020), making history.

In 2012 Austin and his dad started an organization called ‘Racing with Autism’ which promotes autism awareness by sharing Austin’s life story at schools and events all over the world.

Austin first met Anna at her Charity Autism Expo at Brunel University during a speaking tour of the United Kingdom.

Since that initial meeting Anna and Austin have become big fans of each other. By Austin sharing his story, he has inspired many other children with and without disabilities to follow their dreams no matter what anyone thinks is possible.

He feels incredibly proud to be an Anna Kennedy Online Overseas Ambassador and hopes to spend more time in the UK once the world returns to normal.

Austin continues to live by his famous quote “Just because you have autism, it doesn’t mean you can’t do great things”

Anna Kennedy OBE shares ‘ I have been watching how Austin has been progressing over the last few years. I am proud to have him as one of my team members an inspirational role model.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

