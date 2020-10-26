As Essex remains on high local Covid alert level: Here is what you need to know and do

Essex has moved to the High local Covid alert level. This does not include the Southend and Thurrock Council areas.

This is because cases are rapidly rising across our county.

We need you to please do two things. Both are critical if we are to reverse the increases in cases in Essex and minimise the impact on businesses, who we are working with to support. First, please work from home if you can. Second, please follow the High alert level restrictions These are mainly about not mixing with other households. If we all play our part, we can reduce the number of people who die or become seriously ill from Covid-19. By acting now, we hope to exit High alert level restrictions sooner rather than later.

What this means for you

The main difference between the Medium and the High alert level is socialising with other households.

You must follow these rules all the time, even if you are seeing friends or family who live in a Medium alert level area. The restrictions apply to you as an Essex resident.

What’s changed

You can no longer socialise indoors with people from a different household unless they are in your support or childcare bubble.

The Rule of Six (up to six people from different households meeting) applies outdoors, in both private and public spaces.

Work from home if you can. Take extra precautions if you work in other people’s homes.

Aim to only make essential journeys.

Do not visit a care home except in exceptional circumstances, for example to visit someone at the end of their life.

What’s stayed the same

Covid-secure businesses can keep operating and hospitality venues can stay open until 10pm.

You can still go to school, university and places of worship.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead in the same way as before.

You can still use registered childcare settings, including childminders, after-school clubs and nannies.

