Arriva timetable changes across Essex as government restrictions are lifted

From 12th April 2021, Arriva will be increasing the frequency of some bus routes across Essex as non-essential retail, outdoor hospitality, indoor leisure, and outdoor settings begin to reopen.

The new timetables will see increased frequencies across Southend, Colchester, Harlow, and surrounding areas, to help local communities’ access retail and businesses reopening.

Timetables can be viewed and downloaded online at www.arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus-timetable-information or using the Arriva UK Bus App which is free to download from the app store.

In line with government guidance, Arriva is still operating social distancing measures on all buses. Seats within two metres of the driver are still taped off, however wheelchair spaces will always remain available. A no standing policy is still in place on all non-school journeys.

Customers are still required to wear a face-covering on board and throughout their journey, exemptions apply. When on board capacities are met, buses will show a “bus full” sign and drivers will only stop to let passengers off.

Where you see the ‘Bus Full’ sign:

• The bus will only stop when people want to get off

• If the bus stops only one passenger will be able to board for every passenger that disembarks

• Be prepared to wait and please help others by prioritising those who need to travel more urgently than you.

Simon Finnie Area Managing Director at Arriva said: “At Arriva we are committed to running vital services to allow communities to access all of the reopening services and businesses. Rest assured that during these times of change we are continually monitoring service levels in line with demand and will, wherever we can, adapt our services to meet this. We encourage all who are traveling to check our website for up-to-date advice and bus times before they travel.”

