Arriva Announces Easter Bus Times in Harlow

Arriva will be running a Saturday or Sunday timetable over the Easter bank holiday weekend. All passengers who need to make essential journeys during this time are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the amended timetables and plan their journey using the Arriva Bus app.

On Good Friday (2nd April) all services will be running a Sunday timetable, Easter Saturday will be a normal Saturday timetable and Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday services will run using a Sunday timetable.

For more information visit www.arrivabus.co.uk/easter-21

