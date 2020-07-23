Annual statistical report into Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) published

NHS Digital has today published the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Enhanced Dataset annual report 2019/20.

Published alongside the report is a two-page summary of data since the Enhanced Dataset collection began in April 2015.

The cumulative summary report identifies what proportion of women in the dataset have key pieces of information recorded.

The key pieces of information are:

The type of FGM (including sub-type where relevant)

The age when the FGM was undertaken

The country where the FGM was undertaken

The summary report also looks at what proportion of women and girls that had their FGM carried out in the UK, had a Type 4 genital piercing as an adult (18 and over). This analysis is limited to those women and girls that have all three key pieces of information present since all three are needed to determine this.

The data, on the recording of FGM, collected in the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Enhanced Dataset is submitted by healthcare providers in England, including acute hospital providers, mental health providers and GP practices. Providers record information on women and girls who have undergone FGM and who have had an attendance with the NHS where that FGM is relevant.

The Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Enhanced Dataset report features counts of:

Distinct individuals – referring to all women and girls seen in the reporting period where FGM was identified. Each person is only counted once.

Total attendances – all attendances where FGM is identified or a procedure to treat FGM is undertaken. Inclusion in this category does not necessarily mean that the FGM has recently been undertaken.

The FGM Enhanced Dataset cannot measure the total prevalence of FGM in England, only those cases of FGM recorded since the collection began on 1 April 2015.

Other data in this publication includes

Age at attendance

Country of birth

Clinical treatment function where attendance occurred

Whether deinfibulation was undertaken at the attendance.

