Annington Homes Offer Norfolk Countryside Living at a Fraction of the Price

With the average house price in East Anglia reaching £338,918,* prospective homebuyers looking for a place to call their own in the Norfolk countryside are expected to snap up the selection of Marham homes at Field View, launched by Annington on 18th September 2020. The first release of the terraced and semi-detached two and three-bedroom homes will start at £119,000, just over a third of the average price; a perfect opportunity for first time buyers.

Located on the edge of the historic village of Marham, home to RAF Marham, the homes at Field View were originally built as married quarters and accommodation for military personnel. Annington has since breathed fresh life into the properties, by providing homes that have been lightly refurbished to include internal redecoration, brand new carpets, flooring and externally new fencing to the rear gardens. All homes have allocated parking.

Tony Oulds, Branch Manager at local selling agent William H Brown Swaffham, adds: “These homes are a great opportunity for first time buyers to get on the property ladder without breaking the bank. A lower-than-average price figure does not have to equate to lower-than-average standards.”

Homeowners will enjoy the unique Norfolk landscape that surrounds the village. The nearby Marham Fen is 60 acres in size and home to an array of habitats including woodland, mixed scrub, grasses, and ponds.

When taking a stroll along one of the Fen’s many public footpaths, residents are likely to spot a number of birds on the RSPB red and yellow lists, such as the yellow hammer and bullfinch. For sun-worshippers, just a short drive will take you to the iconic coastline of North Norfolk. Widely known as the ‘champagne coast’, the area boasts white, sandy beaches and breath-taking cliff views.

Louise Saunders, Sales and Marketing Manager at Annington, comments: “The homes available at Field View offer prospective homeowners the unique opportunity to buy a house nestled in the Norfolk countryside at just a fraction of the average price. With a range of homes available, each lightly refurbished, we are excited for visitors to see just what fantastic value for money these homes can offer.”

Whilst RAF Marham is the size of a traditional village in terms of population, it features a range of amenities more typical of a small town, including a doctor’s surgery, dentist, and a number of eateries such as Chinese, Italian, and traditional British Fish and Chips.

The village hall is currently going through a refurbishment of its own and is set to host a variety of community events and clubs once complete.

The bustling town of Kings Lynn is just 12 miles west and boasts an ideal mix of heritage, entertainment and shopping. Home to an array of historic buildings, cobbled lanes, as well as scenic views along the Great Ouse river, the town offers the perfect backdrop for a romantic evening. In the day, visitors can enjoy the pedestrianised shopping area of the Vancouver Quarter, alongside the traditional markets on the historic Tuesday Market Place. Slightly further afield is the city of Norwich, with an eclectic mix of small independent businesses and larger shopping and leisure facilities – providing a real ‘culture kick’ and vivid night scene. Norwich boasts an amazing 152 pubs, 31 medieval churches and two cathedrals, alongside a direct rail link to London.

Louise adds: “Marham is ideally located to ensure that residents have the best of both worlds. A short walk from the village centre will lead you to a fen teeming with wildlife, meanwhile, nearby towns and cities ensure that the community continues to grow and thrive. The homes on offer are therefore suited to nature lovers and social butterflies alike.”

