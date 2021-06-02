Anne Wafula-Strike MBE, Michael Watson MBE and Colin McMillan BEM to attend 5k Whizzing Wheels Challenge for The Dream Factory

Patrons of Essex-based Charity, The Dream Factory, Anne Wafula-Strike MBE, British Wheelchair Paralympian, former British Super Middleweight boxer Michael Watson MBE and former British Featherweight and Commonwealth Boxer Colin McMillan BEM, will be attending a brand-new event – The 5K Whizzing Wheels Challenge as part of The Dream Factory’s Kids Helping Kids Campaign on Sunday 27 June 2021 at the Redbridge Cycling Centre in Hainault. This fabulous event is in collaboration with The Wheels and Wheelchairs Charity, who are a group of wheelchair users and skaters who regularly go out in London parks together, enjoying the sensory rush of speed.

This event is happening as a result of our wonderful Ambassador Isaac Harvey, who is also President of the Wheels and Wheelchairs Charity, suggesting the two charities work together on a new event. Isaac has been a great help planning the event, and he will also be taking part and fundraising with other Dream Factory Ambassadors.

Anne, Michael and Colin have said they are so inspired to see the willingness of children helping other children, that they want to start the race, which we are very grateful for. Anne and Michael will also be doing an honorary lap to encourage the other brave wheelchair-based participants, as they are whizzed around the track, whilst being pushed by volunteer roller-skaters at speed.

If you would like to make a kind donation towards the fundraising efforts of the 5K Whizzing Wheels Challenge, please click this link https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/5kwhizzingwheelchairs

