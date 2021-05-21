Anna Kennedy OBE nominated for prestigious Lifetime Achiever Award

Anna Kennedy OBE UK Autism Advocate has been Nominated for the UK’ Largest Diversity Awards.

Anna is a founder of children and adult autism services and UK Autism Charity AnnaKennedyonline. Anna was born in Middlesbrough and is living in Greater London with her family and has been nominated for the ‘Lifetime Achiever Award’ at The National Diversity Awards 2021.

The breath taking Liverpool Anglican Cathedral will play host to this year’s awards, to be held on 4th February 2022. Britain’s most inspirational and selfless people will come together to honour the rich tapestry of our nation, recognising individuals and groups from grass roots communities.

The prestigious black-tie event recognises nominees in their respective fields of diversity including age, disability, gender, race, faith, religion and sexual orientation.

ITV News will be working in association with The National Diversity Awards to highlight role models and community organisations on regional and national news channels. Rachel Corp, Acting Editor, ITV News said; “We are pleased that ITV News will once again be supporting the National Diversity Awards. ITV News remains committed to telling the stories of those, who through their work and dedication to helping others have made a difference; enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion in our society.”

The UK’s largest diversity awards has attracted a growing list of supporters including Adam Hills, Graham Norton and Katie Piper. Sir Lenny Henry CBE, last year’s winner of the Celebrity of the Year gong said; “Diversity to me means involving everybody without any discrimination; its means having integrated groups in society, it means fairness and total inclusion and that’s what the National Diversity Awards are about. Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated, you’re all doing a fantastic job, rock on!” The National Diversity Awards receives over 60,000 nominations and votes annually.

Founder & CEO Paul Sesay said, “As we enter our 10th awards season, The National Diversity Awards prepare to welcome a host of outstanding role models and charities to our family. We look to those who represent progress, spirit and resilience, and I cannot wait to learn about the wonderful work being carried out this year”.

Nominations are now open and close June 4th 2021 – so don’t miss out on your chance to get involved! Shortlisted nominees will be announced shortly after this date.

If you would like to vote for Anna Kennedy here is the link and the bio.

https://nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/nominate/34181/?fbclid=IwAR2t6DHtPe68SoTgbb7kdMp7w4Mfe7zASHVKLrRjOONnwjJKhBWj45lAHYc

To find out more about the work of the charity please see www.annakennedyonline.com

