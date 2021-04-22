Anna Kennedy OBE named as Ambassador for Includability

Anna Kennedy Online has this week announced an official partnership with Includability – The Home of Inclusive Employers. AnnaKennedyonline mirrors Includability’s values of ensuring everyone receives an equal opportunity for any job.

Includability is more than a job board. It aims to provide inspiration and action for positive change in the workplace. The vision to be the number one job platform of choice for employers and job seekers and to positively contribute towards a society that is free from discrimination will be achieved through clear communication, collaboration, and decisive action.

Includability is a platform centred around community. It has been developed to raise expectation, increase employer accountability, and create a new standard for what a job board should deliver through engagement, collaboration and regularly sharing best practice.

The partnership will help introduce the Includability platform and values to customers, members and the wider public.

Anna Kennedy Online pledges to:

· Promote and champion diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

· Work collaboratively with Includability, other partners, charities, and ambassadors to promote best practice, employee education and wellbeing.

· Share content that will be beneficial to anyone visiting the website or social media followers.

· Be proactive in co-hosting webinars & networking events.

· Engage with the Includability communications team regarding possible news articles, success stories, staff stories and blog content.

· Empower and encourage employees to join groups to build knowledge.

Anna Kennedy said: “‘I am honoured to be asked to be an Ambassador for Includability.

As a parent of 2 Autistic adults and Chairperson of UK Autism Charity Annakennedyonline I know only too well the importance of employment for adults. Only 16 -20% of Autistic Adults are in Full time employment in the UK this must change! Our adults want to contribute to society just like everyone else. Includability will help give the springboard to our adults into employment and give them the steppingstone to help them make their mark in the world just like everyone else.”

Paul Smith, Co-Founder of Includability, said: “As a community of like-minded people, we are proud to be partnered with Anna Kennedy Online. Change must happen, action is not optional, it is essential. Includability has been created predominantly out of frustration, but with a great deal of pride and hope.

Hope that we can play a part in going some way to eliminating the fear of discrimination from a job seeker thought process, the hope that we can help organisations bridge their employee’s education gaps and build their knowledge, and by removing the competitive element from all our partners, we passionately believe that best way to succeed is by working together, engaging, collaborating, and inspiring each other. It is time to stand up, speak out and be a game changer. If not now, when?”

About Includability

A platform for employers that want to engage, collaborate, and build a community of authentically inclusive members. Includability aims to provide inspiration and action for positive change in the workplace.

Aims

Be the number one job platform of choice for employers and job seekers and to positively contribute towards a society that is free from discrimination, through clear communication, total collaboration, and decisive action. To provide a platform for employers with a commitment to treating people fairly and to offer job seekers a fully accessible and equitable application process. Through engagement, collaboration and building a community of like-minded people, we aim to provide inspiration, break down barriers and make a difference. Every employer will be vetted and validated through a 5-Star ranking system based on user criteria with different accessibility needs, commitments to reasonable adjustments and sustainable practices, and retention feedback from former job seekers on the platform.

