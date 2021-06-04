An Evening With Sarah Koenig is heading to the UK

After a sell-out US arena tour, Creating Serial – An Evening With Sarah Koenig is heading to the UK for the first time, for two exclusive live dates this October – 10th at the Edinburgh Playhouse and 11th at the London Palladium.

Join host and creator Sarah Koenig for this live event as she goes behind the scenes to lay out the challenges, the surprises, and the personal ups and downs of creating a new form of modern storytelling.

Launched in 2014, Serial became the fastest podcast to reach five million downloads in iTunes history. The first season presented a 12-part series on one legal case: a true story concerning the murder of Hae Min Lee in Baltimore, 1999. The story captivated its audience, with episodes downloaded more than 420 million times (and counting), making it the world’s most listened to podcast. Now heading into its fourth season, the podcast has become synonymous with high-quality investigative journalism.

Among other honors, Serial won the 2014 Peabody Award, the first time the award has been given to a podcast. In 2015 Koenig was named one of Time Magazine’s “The 100 Most Influential People.”

Sarah Koenig began her career as a newspaper reporter – her first reporting job was at her weekly hometown paper. She lived in Moscow for several years, where she worked for The New York Times, and once she returned to the US, went to work for the Concord Monitor in New Hampshire. She did stints as a crime reporter and then as a political reporter.

In 2004 Sarah Koenig became a producer at the radio show This American Life and she has since guest-hosted the show several times. Most memorably for the “No Coincidence, No Story” show; she has also produced and reported some of the show’s most popular episodes, including “Switched at Birth,” “Dr. Gilmer and Mr. Hyde” and “Habeas Schmabeas,” a Peabody Award-winning show about Guantanamo Bay.

In March 2017 Serial Productions released the Peabody Award-winning S-Town, a 7-part non-fiction podcast hosted by Brian Reed. In July 2020, Serial Productions was purchased by the New York Times Company. Serial’s first podcast with the New York Times is Nice White Parents. The third season of Serial, which explored the Cleveland criminal court system, is set to be an HBO Limited Series with LeBron James as an executive producer. The 2021 season of Serial with the New York Times is The Improvement Association.

DATES:

OCTOBER

Sunday 10th EDINBURGH – Playhouse

Monday 11th LONDON – Palladium

