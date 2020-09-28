Amazon Tilbury Makes £2,500 Donation to Little Havens for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Amazon and employee volunteers in Tilbury have donated £2,500 to Little Havens as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Amazon Goes Gold is Amazon’s annual campaign to raise awareness and funds during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In addition to partnering with hospitals and research organisations around the world, Amazon also wraps a selection of its delivery fleet in gold ribbons during the month of September to further increase awareness across its network. The Amazon Goes Gold campaign was launched in 2017.

Emma Hamilton, Voluntary Income Area Lead of Little Havens, said:

“It’s fantastic to see so many of the team at Amazon in Tilbury come to work in their pyjamas in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness month. I’d like to thank Carlos and the local team for raising awareness through #AmazonGoesGold and for providing us with a donation, which will be greatly appreciated by everyone at Little Havens.”

While we’re all facing a global pandemic, more than 300,000 children will also be diagnosed with pediatric cancer this year, and it’s the number one non-communicable disease causing the death of children around the world.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Havens Hospice for Amazon Goes Gold,” said Carlos Guijarro Benito, Site Leader at the Tilbury Amazon fulfilment center. “We want patients and kids everywhere affected by childhood cancer to imagine the future innovators in themselves. It’s an honour to make a difference for such an important cause that affects families around the world.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

