AMAZON SUPPORTS STOP HATE UK IN ESSEX

A charity that supports victims of discrimination has been boosted by a £1,500 donation from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Tilbury.

Stop Hate UK works alongside local strategic partnerships, councils and communities to tackle Hate Crime and discrimination, encourage reporting and support the individuals and communities it affects. The charity runs many initiatives across Essex, including a 24hr Stop Hate Line helpline service, funded by The Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex.

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme, whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

The charity plans to use the donation to continue to enhance their range of reporting services, training and general work to raise the awareness of Hate Crime.

Carlos Guijarro Benito, Site Leader at Amazon in Tilbury, said: “Stop Hate UK does important work in communities across Essex and we wanted to support the charity’s efforts with this donation. It is of great importance that victims of Hate Crime know where to turn for guidance and the team at Amazon in Tilbury is pleased to offer its support of such a fantastic charity.”

Rose Simkins, Chief Executive of Stop Hate UK, added, “On behalf of myself and the rest of the team from Stop Hate UK, we want to say thank you for this donation from Carlos and his team. Having an organisation like Amazon behind us really does mean a lot, so thank you!”

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering 1.4 million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.

