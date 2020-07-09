ALL FURNITURE 50% OFF AT LAURA ASHLEY ESSEX CLOSING DOWN SALE

Laura Ashley stores in Basildon, Brentwood, Chelmsford, Colchester, Harlow, Rayleigh, and Saffron Walden have slashed discounts with everything now at least 40% off in the stores’ closing down sale, with immediate effect.

Offers include 50% off furniture, lighting and bedding, as well as at least 50% off all womenswear and fashion accessories. Ready-made curtains have a massive 60% off!

The store is ‘COVID secure’ and adheres to a strict policy of social distancing with a limited number of shoppers allowed in-store at any time, as well as regular deep cleaning. Card payments are encouraged.

Laura Ashley began in the 1950s, quickly becoming famous for its unique printed fabrics. Over time, the brand grew to become the household name of today, synonymous with quality fashion, interiors and home furnishings.

The stores will continue to trade until further notice. A spokesman for Laura Ashley said, “With 50% off all furniture, customers can find some beautiful, quality pieces at an amazing price. Furniture has proved popular since the sale began, so if you’re looking for a particular item, be sure to check online as well as in store for your best chance. We expect the range to sell fast at half price.”

