Al-fresco outdoor dining space unveiled at Festival Leisure Park

A unique outdoor dining space has been unveiled at Festival Leisure Park to provide an al-fresco experience for diners visiting the park’s restaurants.

Picnic tables with parasols have been installed on the newly extended piazza area, which spans the front entrance to the atrium. The tables are free for customers to use, while enjoying the fresh air after collecting their order from their favourite restaurant.

Matthew Chambers, Centre Manager at Festival Leisure Park said, “The summer is upon us and we wanted to provide a fun al-fresco dining experience for our customers, who have been so incredibly supportive of all our restaurants over the past few months. Many of our restaurants are offering click and collect but now you can stay and eat at the park in an open, welcoming environment, rather than having to wait to eat until you’ve driven home. The tables are regularly cleared and cleaned, and are spaced to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.”

Restaurants at Festival Leisure have been opening up over the past weeks, with some now offering dine-in and many operating click and collect/takeaway service :-

Sprinkles – open for dine in and click & collect

Pizza Hut – dine-in and takeaway

McDonalds – drive thru and open for takeaway

Nando’s – click & collect

Wagamama – click & collect (dine in from 3rd August)

Frankie & Benny’s – dine in from 27th July

Firejacks – dine in from 27th July

Pizza Express – open for dine in

Toby Carvery – open for dine in and takeaway

Indoor golf adventure Mr. Mulligans is open and operating with social distancing procedures in place – bookings can be made online.

Cineworld have announced plans to open on Friday 31st July and Hollywood Bowl will open their doors the following day, Saturday 1st August.

