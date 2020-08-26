AGE UK ESSEX WELCOMES £2,000 DONATION FROM TILBURY AMAZON TEAM

The staff and volunteers at Age UK Essex have received a £2,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Tilbury.

Age UK Essex has a dedicated workforce of staff and volunteers who help deliver services and provide support for older people in Essex. The aim of the charity is to help improve the lives of older people in Essex.

The donation will contribute to the charity’s effort in providing help and ongoing support to vulnerable older people. It will also help the charity to continue to deliver vital, free services in Essex, Southend and Thurrock.

Last year, the charity’s Befriending service supported over 407 lonely older people and in total Age UK Essex reached approximately 55,000 people including families, friends and carers

Carlos Guijarro Benito, General Manager at Amazon in Tilbury, said: “The Amazon team in Tilbury is pleased to support our local Age UK team with this donation. The Age UK team in Essex truly looks out for and values the elderly, a generation that is often both lonely and overlooked, and we’re happy to lend a helping hand.”

Diane Nicola, Age UK Essex Chief Executive, added, “On behalf of our staff and volunteers, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Amazon team in Tilbury for this donation. We rely heavily on donations to continue our free services that provide confidential information and advice and help combat loneliness and social isolation through our Befriending service. More details of our services can be found on the Age UK Essex website.”

This donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme, whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Community donations is one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon has joined a coalition of companies, universities, and research institutions to boost testing capacity for COVID-19. Amazon’s logistics network, along with Royal Mail, will deliver test kits to critical workers and diagnostic sites set up around the UK.

Amazon is also providing free online STEM resources to students in lower-income communities to enable learning to continue during school closures and is working with charity partner Magic Breakfast to ensure they can continue to provide free breakfast provisions to children in disadvantaged areas.

